Lira Crashes To Record Low After Turkey's Erdogan Fires Three More Central Bankers At this point, we've lost count of how many central bankers Turkey's authoritarian head Erdogan has fired, so a quick stroll down memory lane helped us remember: July 2019: Lira Crashes After Erdogan Unexpectedly Fires Turkey's Central Bank Governor Nov 2020: Erdogan Fires Turkish Central Bank Governor, Launching Full-Blown Currency Crisis March 2021: Turkey In Turmoil Again: Erdogan Fires Second Central Bank Chief In 4 Months, Sparking Foreign Capital Panic May 2021: Erdogan fires deputy governor of Turkey’s central bank One look at the headlines above reveals that Erdogan, who himself is technically the head of the central bank as he can replace any current central bank governor that does not do his bidding and swap in some figurehead, tends to have a short fuse when it comes to heads of TCMB when they don't follow the crackpot economic "theory" known as Erdoganomics according to which cutting interest rates is the way to lower inflation, not vice versa.