People Are 3D-Printing What Appears To Be Fully-Functional RPG-Like Launchers In just a decade, 3D-printed guns have come a long way from the single-shot "The Liberator" pistol published online for the world to download in 2013 by Cody Wilson's Defense Distributed to a fully functional 3D-printable semiautomatic pistol carbine entirely printed at home to what now appears to be a rocket launcher-like device.