ATF Agents Carrying Rifles Raid Oklahoma Gun Dealer's Home, Confiscate Guns Authored by Michael Clements via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), As agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) left Russell Fincher’s house with 50 legally-owned firearms and his freshly relinquished Federal Firearms License (FFL), they offered him a tip.