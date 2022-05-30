Elite San Francisco School Sees Record D's And F's After Ditching 'Racist' Merit-Based Admissions A record number of freshman students at San Francisco's elite Lowell High School earned D and F grades this past fall - the first semester after the school board eliminated merit-based admissions that were deemed "racist" by former SF Board of Education Commissioner, Alison Collins - who was ousted along with two other school board members in a February recall over the admissions debate and other issues - including a series of 2016 tweets by Collins targeting Asian Americans.