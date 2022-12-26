Drowning In New Cases, China Finally Stops Releasing Daily Fabricated Covid "Data" And just like that, Nearly three full years after China first started reporting daily covid data which even the most naive claimed were fabricated, and just days after Beijing's top health authority estimated that nearly 37 million Chinese were infected every single day last week as China finally gave up on its catastrophic zero-covid policy, on Sunday China’s National Health Commission finally gave up rigging the data and announced it would stop publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, after the accuracy of its data was questioned as millions were infected nationwide and the official tally remained strikingly low.