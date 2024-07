Tech Rotation Presents a Buying Opportunity for the Nikkei 225 NIKKEI 225 INDEX Futures SGX_DLY:NK1! phillip_nova By Danish Lim Zhi Lin, Investment Analyst Current Performance of SGX Nikkei 225 As of 22 July, the SGX Nikkei 225 September contract has slipped below the 40,000 level, hovering around 39,710 at around 11:04 SGT.