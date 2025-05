Trump Fumes After Supreme Court Rules Venezuelan Illegals Can't Be Deported (For Now) Update (1715ET): President Trump took to TruthSocial to issue his brief but terse statement: "THE SUPREME COURT WON’T ALLOW US TO GET CRIMINALS OUT OF OUR COUNTRY!" * * * The Supreme Court ruled this afternoon to keep in place its block on President Trump's deportations of (alleged) Venezuelan gang members under a 1798 law historically used only in wartime after their ACLU lawyers said the government was set to remove the men without judicial review in violation of a prior order by the justices.