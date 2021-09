Carlo Biado reacts to a made shot during his semifinal match with Naoyuki Oi of Japan. —PHOTO COURTESY OF MATCHROOM POOL Filipino Carlo Biado completed his day of rallies as he swept the last 10 racks against a formidable Singaporean foe in the finals on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) to not only win the US Open Pool Championship but also put himself in the conversation for a seat in the sport’s Hall of Fame.