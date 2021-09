China's "Lehman Moment" Approaching: Evergrande Warns Of Default Risk From Cash Crunch When even George Soros cautions that China is about to face a major financial crisis, writing in an FT op-ed that China's property boom is coming to an end, and that Evergrande - the largest real estate company which it over $300 billion in debt has been quietly dubbed China's Lehman - "is over-indebted and in danger of default.