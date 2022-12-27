Bankman-Fried Criminal Case Assigned To Judge In bin Laden, Epstein-Linked Cases With Sam Bankman-Fried - a democrat donor so generous a March 2021 interview in the leftist outlet VOX said that SBF was "among the people most responsible" for Joe Biden being in office - spending hundreds of millions to buy favors, influence and fawning media support, it was hardly a surprise when we learned last week that Judge Ronnie Abrams (appointed by Barack Obama in 2012) recused herself from prosecuting SBF in his upcoming criminal case due to work her husband Greg Andres' law firm Davis Polk did for FTX (before joining Davis Polk, Andres served as an Assistant Special Counsel for Russian interference in 2016 United States elections under Robert Mueller).