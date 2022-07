Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Through His G-Unit Film & Television Will Serve as a Producer for Proxima Media's 'Skill House' Alongside Ryan KavanaughJackson will also join the cast, starring alongside the UFC's Veteran Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Caitlin Carmichael, Emily Mei, Jacob Skidmore, Dani Oliveros, John DeLuca, and Neal McDonough.