China Panics: Cuts Multiple Rates And Reserve Ratio Requirements, Goes All-In To Prop Up Stocks This morning, when we reported that a sudden - and extremely overdue - urgency appeared to grip Beijing's top power echelons in fasttracking a bunch of new monetary stimulus measures, including a cut in the 14-day reverse repo tool, we said to expect much more during today's impromptu briefing on the economy, attended by the country's three top financial regulators, which had fueled speculation that China was about to unleash far more efforts to revive growth, among which further cuts to the country's Reverse Repo rate, and LPR rate but also cuts to the RRR and various other monetary stimulus measures.