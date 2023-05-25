JPMorgan Quickly Fires 1000 First Republic Bankers Earlier this week, JPMorgan confirmed cynical observations that it was almost as if the regional bank crisis was designed to make JPMorgan bigger and billionaire CEO Jamie Dimon even richer, when the bank reveled during its investor day that the failure of First Republic Bank would boost JPM's top line - in this case the Net Interest Income - by at least 3 billion, as the bank generously accepted the bulk of FRC's viable loans while the FDIC was stuck holding on to the toxic (and worthless) leftovers.