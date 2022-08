ES Daily Harmonic Elliott Wave Analysis E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! bamdadsalarieh Hi everyone, I did not publish a new idea on ES yesterday, since the price action was following the expected path perfectly and I only added the following update to the idea of August 12th: Overview: since August 11th, we were expecting that we are in wave V of (c) of y of X.