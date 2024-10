Korybko: Brazil's Veto Of Venezuela's BRICS Bid Exposes Multipolar Rift Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack, Brazil’s ruling Workers’ Party (PT per its Portuguese abbreviation) has presented itself as an Ibero-American champion of multipolarity since its inception, as has its leader President Lula since his first term began in 2003, but these narratives are now challenged like never before after last week.