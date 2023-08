Sound Of Freedom: FBI Finds 200 Sex Trafficking Victims, Including Children While the pedo-loving propagandists at the once-great Rolling Stone and other major media outlets attacked the anti-child-trafficking film "Sound of Freedom," calling it a "QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking" which is "designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer" -- the FBI announced Tuesday it rescued more than 200 sex trafficking victims during a two-week nationwide operation in July.