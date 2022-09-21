Flash Adds The 100's Richard Harmon as Captain Boomerang in Final Season

Captain Boomerang is coming back to the Arrowverse… but he’ll look a little different this time. The Flash has cast The 100 alum Richard Harmon to play Owen Mercer, aka villain Captain Boomerang, in the upcoming ninth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.
