As US Stocks Stumble, SecState Blinken Suddenly Urges China To "Act Responsibly" On Evergrande Since the crisis in China's housing market begin to explode as Evergrande's massive ponzi pile-up started to plunge - which followed China's tech crackdown that smashed Chinese tech firms lower, and China' education system crackdown which pummeled China's education stocks - the 'expected' contagion has apparently been modest at worst and Washington's politerati have been quiet on the issues "over there.