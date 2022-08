Very Likely to see declining S&P500 3398 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! capitalmarketsjournal The chart of the S&P500 on a weekly time scale seems to provide precise points defining the downslope trendline channel that has been shaping the S&P500 , the benchmark has reversed and turned drifting lower with symmetry that confirms as well the S&P500 trendline drifting below the IKH Senkou A/B nuage, confirms downtrend going forward.