Crypto Soars As VIX Collapses; Recession Worries Spark Stocks' Worst Week Since March An odd - holiday-shortened week - with hawkish actions (foreign) and words (domestic) from central bankers; weak macro data globally (US hard data outperformed but 'soft' survey data is completely decoupled); the yield curve collapsed, screaming recession; gold dumping as bitcoin soars; banks and big-tech both down; and then there's a Russian military coup!?? The yield curve crashed back to its most-inverted this week - shouting 'recession' from the rooftops.