S&P 500: A consolidation is possible on 30' chart E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! TheAnonymousBanker Hi everyone! From a technical point of view, S&P 500 could trigger a bearish consolidation (scalp) on 30 minute chart, let's look at what will happen in the next few hours and if the conditions are met, we will publish some updates on intrady chart.