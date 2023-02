DOJ Is 'Boxed In' In Handling Of Biden, Trump Document Probes: Experts Authored by John Ransom via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The Department of Justice and the FBI may have little room to move in their handling of the Biden classified documents case, according to experts and GOP figures, who were skeptical of the agencies’ ability to recapture the confidence of a sizeable segment of the population who had lost trust in them.