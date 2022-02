WTI Dips After Gasoline Inventories Build For 5th Straight Week Oil prices chopped around today but held on to gains, with WTI hovering around $88 (7 year highs) ahead of tonight's API inventory data as investors await an OPEC+ meeting this week to decide how much production the group will add; and Exxon Mobil which said it expects to increase output in the Permian Basin by 25% this year.