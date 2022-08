Hedge Funds "Confused, Baffled" And Steamrolled By Squeezes As Meme Stock Frenzy Returns For those who made a killing last week after buying and then (hopefully) selling such names as Hong-Kong's recently IPOed, zero revenue AMTD Digital (ticker HKD), which exploded 32,000% to surpass $400BN market cap before plummeting, we have some good news: the most-shorted, meme stock mania is back, as is FOMO.