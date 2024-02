Executive Order On Border? Biden Team Freaks Out, Mulls Desperate Pre-Election Hail Mary After reversing former President Donald Trump's Executive Actions on border security his first day in office, resulting in a staggering 10 million illegals pouring into the United States, the Biden administration is panicking ahead of the November election - and may issue an executive order to stem the tide and be able to claim he did something about the problem he 100% created.