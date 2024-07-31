"Too Complacent" - Back To Mag-7 Earnings & The AI Story Authored by Peter Tchir via Academy Securities, It is difficult to tell how much of today’s rally was: AMD related which was up more than 10% and presumably helped rally almost 15% adding more than $300 billion of market cap MSFT, gaining traction from the immediate post earnings reaction as their conference call did a lot to soothe investors – a nice turnaround in a market that has been punishing “misses” The Fed.