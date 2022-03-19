Bill Gross Warns Fed Rate Hikes Will "Crack" US Economy And Housing Market Bill Gross, the PIMCO founder and longtime "Bond King" of Wall Street, has likely grown accustomed to critical portrayals in the press, following his widely publicized dispute with a Laguna Beach neighbor (Gross published his own account of the aftermath which is definitely worth a read for the entertainment value alone), and after the recent publication of a book called "The Bond King" - which prompted him to pen his own memoirs to counteract what he feared would be a negative portrayal.