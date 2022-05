Getty Image Dillon Brooks was suspended one game for the flagrant foul that resulted in Gary Payton II breaking his elbow Many fans are not happy with what they viewed as a lenient punishment, while others think the league went too far Read more NBA news here The second-round playoff series between the Warriors and the Grizzlies got off to a fairly chipper start courtesy of the controversial foul call that resulted in Draymond Green getting ejected halfway through Game 1.