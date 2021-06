Jeito Capital leads oversubscribed $92 million Series C financing round in Pulmocide

Jeito Capital leads oversubscribed $92 million Series C financing round in PulmocideJeito Capital leads oversubscribed $92 million Series C financing round in Pulmocide Jeito selects Pulmocide as its fourth investment since launching the fund Pulmocide is a late-stage biopharma company focused on the development of novel treatments for life-threatening respiratory diseases Paris, France,27May 2021 – Jeito Capital (“Jeito”), a rapidly emerging independent Private Equity firm dedicated to biotech and biopharma, today announces that it has led an oversubscribed $92million Series C financing round in Pulmocide, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for patients suffering from serious acute and chronic respiratory diseases.