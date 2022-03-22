Philochem and Bracco Imaging Announce a Collaboration on the Development of a Small Molecule for Diagnostic or Medical Imaging Applications PHILOCHEM AND BRACCO IMAGING ANNOUNCE A COLLABORATION ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF A SMALL MOLECULE FOR DIAGNOSTIC OR MEDICAL IMAGING APPLICATIONSSiena, Italy, 22thMarch 2022 – Philochem, a subsidiary of the Philogen Group, and Bracco Imaging today announce that they have entered into a license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize a small organic molecule for imaging applications, with proven ability to selectively detect a variety of metastatic solid tumors in cancer patients, paving the way for a new approach to tumor diagnosis.