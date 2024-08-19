Stocks Extend Win-Streak Ahead Of J-Hole; Kam-unist Manifesto Accelerates Dollar-Collapse US equities rallied for the 8th straight day today (amidst little major macro news here or abroad despite Leading Indicators slumping for the 29th straight month), with Nasdaq up 13% off its post-yen-carry-chaos lows - the longest win streak since Nov 2023 - as investors position ahead of Friday's scheduled speech from Fed Chair Powell and amidst a traditional low liquidity, vacation period for stocks in these last 2 weeks of summer.