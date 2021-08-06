Golden Knights, Ducks, Oilers, Sharks, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how many teams are realistically still in the running for Jack Eichel? Could the Edmonton Oilers be thinking about going with another older netminder and adding someone like Anton Khudobin? There are rumors about a Timo Meier trade but how realistic are they? Finally, is there movement on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade? Teams Potentially Still in on Jack Eichel As per Adam Gretz of NBC Sports a handful of teams could still afford to trade for Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel.