Unsanctioned Russian Superyacht Stranded In Norway Because No One Will Sell It Fuel Norway's parliament outlawed discrimination, but some Norwegians are finding an exception by restricting fuel to an unsanctioned superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former KGB agent and linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin Ragnar, a beautiful 68-meter (223-foot) commercial vessel turned luxury superyacht, is stranded in the Port of Narvik because Norwegian fuel suppliers reject all requests to refill it.