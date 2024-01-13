ATF Says The Quiet Part Out Loud Submitted by Gun Owners of America, Recently while responding to criticism on X, formally known as Twitter, the Los Angeles branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that the $200 tax stamp on firearms and accessories regulated by the National Firearms Act was "quite prohibitive at the time, which was the goal of the NFA.
