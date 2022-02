ES is at an inflection point, whipsaw is likely to continue E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! duckwade Overnight, ES completely reversed the gain after AMZN beat and made lower low premarket, it spent another 2 hours to form a better bottoming structure and then rallied almost all day, except the last 20 minutes before close, where it gave back almost 50 pts.