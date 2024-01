US Caught Known Terrorist At The Border, Then Let Him Go Due To Clerical Error An unnamed individual identified only as a member of the Somali terror group al-Shabaab, was caught crossing illegally into the United States at the San Ysidro, California border on March 13, 2023, then released into the United States, where he roamed freely for nearly a year before he was arrested days ago in Minnesota, the Daily Caller reports, citing an anonymous source.