Dr. Robert Malone Testifies At Texas Senate Committee: 'Regulatory Practices Had Been Discarded' Authored by Enrico Trigoso via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Vaccinologist and key contributor to mRNA technology Robert Malone testified to the Texas Senate committee on Health & Human Services on June 28, highlighting some administrative actions during the pandemic that he thinks were incorrectly handled and that should be taken into consideration for the future.