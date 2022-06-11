White House Informs Saudi Arabia: US Ready To 'Move On' From Khashoggi Murder CNN on Friday is reporting something which has been long predicted - the Biden White House while waging economic and proxy war against one "dictator" (Putin) is rushing to quickly mend ties with and quickly embrace another: Senior US officials have conveyed to Saudi Arabia that the US is prepared to move forward with a “reset” of the relationship, and effectively move on from the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in order to repair ties with the key Middle East ally, senior US officials tell CNN.