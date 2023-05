Confirmed: Jeffrey Epstein’s History As An FBI Source Authored by Techno Fog via The Reactionary (subscribe here), Back in 2007, the Department of Justice gave Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal that deferred prosecuting Epstein for federal offenses – including the interstate sex trafficking of minors and recruiting minors to engage in commercial sex acts – in exchange for Epstein pleading guilty to Florida state-level solicitation of prostitution and procurement charges.