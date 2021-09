Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 Futures (ES_F) in Larger Degree Corre E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Elliottwave-Forecast Short-term Elliott wave view in S&P 500 Futures (ES_F) suggests cycle from September 24, 2020 low has ended with wave ((3)) at 4549.