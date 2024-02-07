The 5 Global Powers That Vie To Crush Each Other And Their Subjects Authored by Patricia Adams and Lawrence Solomon via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), In the 1930s, the world had three powers that aspired to dominate the world: the communists of the Soviet Union under Stalin, who sought a worldwide proletariat revolution that redistributed wealth to the masses; the Nazis of Germany under Hitler, who sought to establish a global top-down fascist regime; and the United States under FDR, who sought to spread free-market capitalism throughout the world.