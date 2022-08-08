Nyxoah Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial and Operating Results REGULATED INFORMATION Nyxoah Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial and Operating Results DREAM enrollment complete, 12-month clinical data expected in fall of 2023 Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – August 8, 2022, 10:05pm CET / 4:05pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2022.