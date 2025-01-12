Technocracy, Fear-Mongers, & The Conspiracy Authored by Bert Olivier via The Brownstone Institute, The term, ‘conspiracy theory’ became part of common parlance during the ‘Covid era,’ but although all of us know what it refers to – and who are supposed to be the ‘conspiracy theorists’ in question, namely those people who saw through the ‘pandemic’ scam and everything it entailed – the precise nature of the ‘conspiracy’ is probably less clear.