NASDAQ 100 E-mini: Curve Analysis E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! ProfessorCEWard Strategic Insights and Trade Setups Here's a quick rundown of the key insights from today's technical analysis and trade setup based on the 1D timeframe Oscillators, Moving Averages, and my current plan for a potential downtrend as price action approaches the Supply Zone.