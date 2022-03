Rare Fans of the classic N64 video game GoldenEye could be in for a treat A new trademark filing suggests a remastered version of the title is coming to modern platforms Read more video game news here The N64 provided plenty of ’90s Kids with a peek at the future thanks to graphics that were viewed as truly revolutionary at the time, and the console was also the source of countless memories (and undying grudges) for an entire generation of players thanks to the many classic titles it boasted.