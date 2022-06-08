"The Summer Of Starvation": Soaring Fertilizer Prices Unleash Chaos, Hunger Worldwide One of the most pernicious consequences - if primarily for the anti-Russia west - resulting from the Ukraine war, has been the unprecedented spike in fertilizer prices which among other things, has sparked a historic surge in food prices and collapse in supply chains around the globe, as we discussed in these articles published over the past few months: Fertilizer Prices Hit Record Highs, May Pressure Food Inflation Even Higher "Fertilizer Is Out Of Control" - US Farmers Ditch Corn For Soy To Save On Costs Poop-Boom: Manure Supplies Tighten As Fertilizer Prices Soar World's Largest Fertilizer Company Warns Crop Nutrient Disruptions Through 2023 Fast forwarding to today, when we have some good, some bad and some pretty terrible news.