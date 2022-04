ES1! Short : Downtrend ! E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Savage1337 Following the reversal of the uptrend and the breakout of EMA 200, the price has been falling in accordance with fibonacci levels and golden ratios, forming nice chart patterns (corrections and impulses in the form of wedges ), and now the price is facing a strong support, which could result in a strong downwards impulse if it is broken.