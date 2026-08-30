Sunday is a sharp decline in both conversations and actions in the international arena. By the way, have you ever wondered why there is such a journalistic and political stamp "on the international arena", and not "on the international stage", for example? Maybe because all international activity, as it is covered by journalists and observers, as it is voiced by politicians, is just a circus? I don't want to offend this art direction, but everything we read in the media has circus elements: ostentatious exaggeration, tricks and illusions, clowning, and most importantly, something is constantly happening in the arena: loud music, bright lights, running animals and acrobats.