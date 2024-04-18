America's Confused Commander-In-Chief Warns Israel Against Attacking Israel While Democratic strategists have long tried to downplay and dismiss President Biden's obvious age and cognitive issues—which have been on continual display of late—he has just made fresh comments which illustrate the dangers of these persistent issues for the Commander-in-Chief and for the nation at a moment the Middle East stands on the brink of major war.
