Apple Soars After Smashing Expectations In Record Revenue Quarter Two days day after Microsoft barely avoided a collapse into the hawkish Powell abyss, and one day after Tesla reported earnings that sent its stock crashing, investors held on to hope that at least the world's largest company and one of the very few gigacaps generals still standing, Apple, would somehow pull a rabbit out of its magic hat of tricks and report solid earnings pulling the Nasdaq out of what appears to be an almost certain bear market.